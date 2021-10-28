NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday extended all existing covid-19 containment guidelines till November 30 in order to limit the spread of coronavirus amidst the ongoing festival season.

“In exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 10(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned hereby directs that the order of the MHA, dated 28th September, 2021, to ensure compliance with the prompt and effective containment measures for Covid-19, as conveyed vide Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), dated 21st September, 2021, will remain in force up to the 30th November, 2021," said the order undersigned by home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The central government earlier in September had asked states to continue with night curfews, weekend curfews and other restrictions to highlight that covid-19 is still not over and to influence adherence to COVID-appropriate behavior during the festival season.

Union health ministry also issued standard operating procedure to be followed during the festival season for containment of the coronavirus that may spread due to gatherings and crowds. According to the Thursday bulletin of the union health ministry, at least 16,156 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The Active Caseload is presently at 1,60,989 which is lowest in 243 days.

Active cases presently constitute 0.47% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020. Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.19% remains less than 2% for the last 34 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.25%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 24 days and below 3% for 59 consecutive days now.

The recovery of 17,095 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,36,14,434. onsequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.20%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!