Home ministry extends nationwide covid-19 containment measures till 31 Oct

The home secretary cautioned that with the decline in the covid-19 cases, there is a possibility that Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) is not adhered to strictly. especially during the upcoming festivals. In his letter, Bhalla directed the States/UTs concerned, having high positivity in their districts, should take pro-active containment measures so as to effectively arrest the spike in cases and to contain the spread of transmission. It is important to identify warning signs of potential surges early on and to take appropriate measures to curb the spread.

