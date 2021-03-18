OPEN APP
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) did not issue any order for suspension of internet services in 2020, Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre informed Parliament on Thursday.

The government can suspend telecom services, including internet under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 in an area through an order issued by the union home secretary or home secretary of the state concerned as the case may be, to maintain law and order, he said.

"MHA has further informed that during the year 2020 it has not issued any order for suspension of internet services," the Minister of State for Communications and IT said in response to a question asked by Rajya Sabha member Anand Sharma.

Dhotre said MHA has informed that no centralized database in this regard is maintained by them.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

