NEW DELHI: The Union home ministry has raised alarm bells on video conferencing app Zoom, saying it is unsafe and vulnerable to cyberattacks.

The ministry's notification comes at a time when the platform has gained prominence, with most companies asking employees to work from home in the wake of the covid-19 outbreak, globally.

Zoom has been in the news recently because of various security breaches. The company has declared that they will be freeze all feature updates to focus on security issues plaguing the application. After a string of new security features, the creators of the app are now pushing out more stringent protocols to fix the issues.

India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) had raised concerns over potential cyber attacks through Zoom. In an order issued on 30 March, CERT-IN said the application was vulnerable to cyberattacks, including leak of sensitive data.

"Many organisations have allowed their staff to work from home to stop the spread of coronavirus disease. Online communication platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Teams for Education, Slack, Cisco WebEx etc are being used for remote meetings and webinars," the advisory said.

“Insecure usage of the platform may allow cyber criminals to access sensitive information such as meeting details and conversations," it added.

Both CERT-IN and the Union home ministry have now suggested that users and organisations update the software and also change passwords for every meeting.

It also asked host of the meeting to "end meeting" after the conference was over, adding that "these suggestions are especially important for those meetings in which sensitive information is discussed."