Home Ministry revokes licenses of 5 NGOs for violations including misuse of grants, says report

Livemint

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act licenses of 5 NGOs were revoked for violations including the misuse of foreign grants, and other reasons

Home Ministry revokes licenses of 5 NGOs for violations including misuse of grants, says report (Pixabay)
Home Ministry revokes licenses of 5 NGOs for violations including misuse of grants, says report (Pixabay)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revoked the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licenses of five notable NGOs after conducting due process, citing violations such as misuse of foreign grants among other reasons, ANi reported on April 3 citing sources.

The NGOs include CNI Synodical Board of Social Service (CNI-SBSS), Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI), Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS), Church Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA), and Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFOI), sources added.

The CNI-SBSS, linked with the Church of North India, has been involved in social service work. VHAI has been pushing for public health policies and programmes in India. IGSSS, recognised for its humanitarian work, has been aiding marginalised communities. Meanwhile, CASA, the social development wing of the National Council of Churches in India, has been tackling different social problems. EFI, a group of evangelical Christians, has been advocating Christian unity and social justice, as per ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published: 03 Apr 2024, 12:00 PM IST
