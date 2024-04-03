Home Ministry revokes licenses of 5 NGOs for violations including misuse of grants, says report
The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act licenses of 5 NGOs were revoked for violations including the misuse of foreign grants, and other reasons
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revoked the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licenses of five notable NGOs after conducting due process, citing violations such as misuse of foreign grants among other reasons, ANi reported on April 3 citing sources.
