Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

Home ministry’s control room keeps hawk's eye on lockdown enforcement

1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2020, 09:05 PM IST Shaswati Das

  • Union home minister Amit Shah reviews control room operations
  • Home secretary Ajay Bhalla writes to the states to ensure that supply-chain route is smooth

NEW DELHI : As India combats the outbreak of covid-19 in the second phase of lockdown, the Union home ministry's control room stepped up the heat on ensuring the enforcement of the lockdown.

On Saturday, Union home minister Amit Shah also chaired a review meeting regarding the MHA control room operations, which has been set up to fight the pandemic.

"The Home Minister reviewed the situation in various states with the officers of the control room. The MHA control room is working 24x7 and not only coordinating with states but also with various ministries of the central government, to fight the epidemic," the ministry said on Saturday.

While Ministers of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai and G. Kishan Reddy, along with senior officials of the control room of the ministry were also present, home secretary Ajay Bhalla has also written to the states to ensure that supply-chain route is smooth.

"Norms of social distancing were strictly adhered to in the meeting," the ministry said.

RELATED STORIES
Labourers load rice sacks on a truck at Food Corporation of India for distribution in the city during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Home Ministry asks state govts to ensure smooth movement of trucks

2 min read . 13 Apr 2020
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah reviews lockdown situation, takes stock of supply of commodities

1 min read . 08:22 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout