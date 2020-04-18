Home ministry’s control room keeps hawk's eye on lockdown enforcement

NEW DELHI : As India combats the outbreak of covid-19 in the second phase of lockdown, the Union home ministry's control room stepped up the heat on ensuring the enforcement of the lockdown.

On Saturday, Union home minister Amit Shah also chaired a review meeting regarding the MHA control room operations, which has been set up to fight the pandemic.

"The Home Minister reviewed the situation in various states with the officers of the control room. The MHA control room is working 24x7 and not only coordinating with states but also with various ministries of the central government, to fight the epidemic," the ministry said on Saturday.

While Ministers of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai and G. Kishan Reddy, along with senior officials of the control room of the ministry were also present, home secretary Ajay Bhalla has also written to the states to ensure that supply-chain route is smooth.

"Norms of social distancing were strictly adhered to in the meeting," the ministry said.