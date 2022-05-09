Home ministry, SECI sign MoU to harness potential of solar energy on CAPF and NSG campuses

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The MoU is a step ahead towards supply of green power to the country’s security forces and reinforces the government’s commitment towards a sustainable future
NEW DELHI :
Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to harness the potential of solar energy on the available rooftop areas in the campuses of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and National Security Guard (NSG).
The MoU was signed bby Rakesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, MHA and Suman Sharma, MD, SECI.
“SECI is happy to serve the Government of India for fulfilling India’s climate commitments and look forward to expanding rooftop solar sector to the remotest corners of the country," said Suman Sharma.
Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary and Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, Secretary MNRE were present on the occasion.
The MoU is a step ahead towards supply of green power to the country’s security forces and reinforces the government’s commitment towards a sustainable future. The MoU will support MHA in implementing rooftop solar plants under RESCO model.
Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a PSU under Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), that is engaged in promotion and development of various renewable energy resources, especially solar energy, trading of power, R&D etc.
SECI is also the designated implementing agency for many Govt. RE schemes like VGF schemes, ISTS schemes, CPSU schemes etc.
