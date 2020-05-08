Home ministry steps in to mitigate Visakhapatnam chemical damage

NEW DELHI : The National Crisis Management Committee under Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba met for the second successive day on Friday to review the situation after a gas leak at a factory in Visakhapatnam.

The chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh briefed the committee on the situation as well as actions taken after the incident to evacuate people and to contain the leakage in the LG Polymers plant.

"It was informed that all efforts were being taken by them to prevent any further emissions from the tanks. Issues related to the long-term impact of the gas on health and on the quality of water and air were also discussed," the Union home ministry said in a statement, adding that Gauba also took stock of rescue and relief operations.

The ministry added that consultations between national and international experts on chemical safety and industrial processes and officials on site would be carried out through video conferencing.

The Centre is set to fly in a team of experts. "Consultations between medical experts would also be arranged on the protocol to be followed. Requirement of assistance by way of dispatch of inhibitor chemicals is also to be ensured," the ministry added.

Friday's meeting was attended by secretaries in the ministries of environment, forest and climate change, chemicals and petrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The directors-general of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and health services, along with AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and other officials from the home ministry and Central Pollution Control Board, were also present.

