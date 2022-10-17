MHA suspends IAS officer Jitendra Narain over allegations of sexual harassment

MHA suspends IAS officer Jitendra Narain over allegations of sexual harassment1 min read . 07:27 PM IST
- Union Home Ministry suspend a key IAS officer Jitendra Narain with immediate effect over the allegations of sexual harassment
Union Ministry of Home Affairs suspended senior IAS officer and former Chief Secretary of Andaman & Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain with immediate effect over the allegations of sexual assault. An FIR has been registered against Narain who is a 1990-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre.
A 21-year-old woman alleged that this year in April and May, she was gang-raped twice by Jitendra Narain and RL Rishi, another bureaucrat.
"The Ministry received a report on October 16, 2022, from Andaman and Nicobar Police regarding the alleged sexual assault of a lady by Jitendra Narain, IAS, the then Chief Secretary, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and others. As the Report indicated the possibility of grave misconduct and misuse of the official position on the part of Sh. Jitendra Narain, IAS, the Union Home Minister directed to take immediate strict action against the officer concerned as per law," the ministry said in a statement.
"Accordingly, Jitendra Narain, IAS, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and disciplinary proceedings have been ordered against him," it added.
The Home Ministry affirmed its commitment to zero tolerance towards the acts of indiscipline from its officials irrespective of their ranks, “especially with regards to the dignity of women."
"An FIR has been registered and action in the criminal case is being taken separately by the SIT of Andaman & Nicobar Police," it said.
Joint Secretary (Union Territory Division) in MHA Ashutosh Agnihotri told news agency ANI that after a report indicating the possibility of grave misconduct and misuse of the official position on the part of Jitendra Narain, the Union Home Minister directed to take immediate strict action against the officer concerned as per law.
With Inputs from ANI.
