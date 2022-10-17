MHA suspends IAS officer Jitendra Narain over allegations of sexual harassment

"The Ministry received a report on October 16, 2022, from Andaman and Nicobar Police regarding the alleged sexual assault of a lady by Jitendra Narain, IAS, the then Chief Secretary, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and others. As the Report indicated the possibility of grave misconduct and misuse of the official position on the part of Sh. Jitendra Narain, IAS, the Union Home Minister directed to take immediate strict action against the officer concerned as per law," the ministry said in a statement.

