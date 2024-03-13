Two days after notifying the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act's (CAA) rules, the Union Home Ministry on 13 March informed that helpline number to assist applicants is being started soon.

The government in an official tweet said that CAA applicants can make free calls from anywhere in India and get information related to CAA, 2019, adding helpline will be available from 8 am to 8 pm. Sharing the official information on X, MHA Spokesperson wrote, “Helpline Number to assist applicants of Indian citizenship under #CAA -2019 is being started soon. Applicants can make free calls from anywhere in India & get info. related to CAA-2019. Helpline to be available from 8 am to 8 pm."

Earlier on 11 March, the MHA notified the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act's (CAA) rules.

With this, the law has paved for for Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian, and Parsi refugees, who came to India before December 31 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to acquire Indian citizenship without having a valid passport of these countries or an Indian visa.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in Parliament in December 2019. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill on December 9 while the Rajya Sabha passed it on December 11.

Amid protest against CAA, the MHA released a statement, to allay fears of discrimination against Muslims in India, saying 18 crore Indian Muslims have equal rights like their Hindu counterparts and no citizen would be asked to produce any documents to prove his citizenship.

"Indian Muslims need not worry as CAA has not made any provision to impact their citizenship and has nothing to do with the present 18 crore Indian Muslims, who have equal rights like their Hindu counterparts. No Indian citizen would be asked to produce any document to prove his citizenship after this Act," the ministry said in the statement.

The government said due to the persecution of minorities in some Muslim countries, "the name of Islam was badly tarnished".

"However, Islam, being a peaceful religion, never preaches or suggests hatred/violence/any persecution on religious grounds. This Act, showing compassion and compensation for the persecution, protects Islam from being tarnished in the name of persecution," it added.

The government said the concern of a section of the people that CAA is against Muslims is "unjustifiable".

