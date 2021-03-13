The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked four northeastern states --Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh -- to take appropriate action as per law and maintain strict vigil at the borders to prevent a possible influx of people from Myanmar into India.

The Central Government has written a letter to the states asking them to take appropriate action as per law to check illegal influx from Myanmar into India.

According to the letter, the Ministry asked security forces to stay alert and take proper action.

"As you are aware, there is a probability of large scale illegal influx into Indian territory through India-Myanmar Border (IMB) due to current internal situation in Myanmar. In this regard, MHA has already issued an advisory dated February 25 to Chief Secretaries of Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh and also to Border Guarding Force (BGF) along the IMB, and Assam Rifles to stay alert and take appropriate action to prevent a possible influx into Indian territory," MHA said in the letter.

MHA added that it has been reported that illegal influx from Myanmar has started and agencies have been asked to identify migrants and initiate the deportation processes without delay.

Home Ministry reiterated that state governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations have no power to grant "refugee" status to any foreigner as India is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol.

"In view of above, you are requested to take appropriate action as per law to check illegal influx from Myanmar into India," read the letter.

Several Myanmar nationals including many policemen have entered Mizoram to evade the brutality of the Military Junta, after a coup on February 1 that ousted the elected government.

The junta overthrew a democratically-elected government, and detained its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, disputing her party's landslide victory in November.

Mizoram, which shares a 404 km porous border and ethnic ancestry with the Chin community of Myanmar, had extended help soon after the coup. It had also provided "shelter and basic amenities" to the refugees.

