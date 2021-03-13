Home Ministry writes to 4 northeast states to check illegal influx from Myanmar

"As you are aware, there is a probability of large scale illegal influx into Indian territory through India-Myanmar Border (IMB) due to current internal situation in Myanmar. In this regard, MHA has already issued an advisory dated February 25 to Chief Secretaries of Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh and also to Border Guarding Force (BGF) along the IMB, and Assam Rifles to stay alert and take appropriate action to prevent a possible influx into Indian territory," MHA said in the letter.

