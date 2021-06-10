Home prices in India grew 1.4% sequentially in March quarter: Knight Frank

“In Q1 2021, India witnessed meaningful recovery in sales volumes, helping housing prices remain stable. In the preceding quarters the residential markets had been on a path of rebound with markets such as Mumbai and Pune achieve pre-covid levels of activities. However, with the onset of the second wave and the threat of new variants of the virus along with the fluctuation in vaccine roll out there could be a pressure on sales volumes as well as on price growth," saidShishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.