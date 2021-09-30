Registration of housing properties in the Mumbai municipal region surged 35% year-on-year to 7,556 units during September on rising demand, as per Knight Frank. The registrations for this month were 87% higher compared to the pre-Covid period of September 2019.

In a statement, Knight Frank said, "Mumbai BMC region (Churchgate to Dahisar and Colaba to Mulund) recorded its best September month performance. Recording 35% YoY growth in property registrations in September 2021, 7,556 units is a 10-year best performance in the month of September."

The registration data is till 9 am morning.

The consultant further said that 94% of property registrations in September 2021 pertain to fresh sales. The share of houses in the ₹1 crore and above segment has increased to 49% in September 2021, compared to 30% in April 2021 and 40% in June 2021.

Knight Frank added that the government revenue collection increased by a strong 186 per cent YoY in September this year.

"Higher stamp duty rate and increased sales volume played a role in this robust revenue collection. Higher than the 2019 monthly pre-pandemic average revenue collection rate of ₹454 crore, the revenue collection stood 14% higher at ₹516 crore in September 2021," it said.

Rohit Poddar, Managing Director, Poddar Housing and Development Ltd, said, "The ceaseless work from home trend continues to pump in the homeowner sentiment in millennials. With record-low interest rates, backed by the festive steamrolling, the home sales push on to bring decade-high numbers yet again. The growing overall housing demand and consumer’s need for more unit space are driving the mid-segment housing to dominate the supply and sales graph."

"With Covid Pandemic dashed down with more Indians getting vaccinated every day and the rising awareness, sales are expected to continue to skyrocket in the coming months," Poddar said.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India, said buyers remained active despite the roll-back of the stamp duty incentive.

"Improved pandemic scenario and conducive factors of multi-year low property price and multi-decade-low home loan interest rate have also played an instrumental role," he said.

With the upcoming festival season, Baijal said the market is gearing up for new project launches to benefit from this improved demand conditions.

"Given the prevalence of conducive demand drivers, sales momentum going forward is expected to remain strong," he added.

In Mumbai's primary housing market, Macrotech Developers (Lodha group), Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Hiranandani group, Kalpataru Ltd, Tata Housing, Shapoorji Pallonji, Piramal Realty, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Rustomjee group and K Raheja group are major players.

