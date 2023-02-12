Home rentals spike as people return to office
- Rents across cities had hit rock bottom during the covid-19 years
- Following the reopening of offices and schools, rental inflation in major cities is up 12-18%
Bengaluru: Pooja Dhar, and her flatmates at Sindhu Amazon Apartments, got a rude shock when the landlord told them in January that the monthly rent for the three-bedroom apartment will be increased from ₹45,000 to ₹60,000. Dhar lives in Bengaluru’s Bellandur-Outer Ring Road area, home to many businesses and information technology (IT) parks.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×