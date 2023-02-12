Home rentals spike as people return to office

“There was hardly any new housing supply during covid due to stalled constructions. When people started coming back to big cities to return to offices, even for hybrid work, demand shot up because ready rental homes were limited. Apartments in gated communities got rented within hours in 2022," said co-founder and chief business officer Saurabh Garg, NoBroker’s. Cities with a significant concentration of information technology, and banking, financial services and insurance workforce such as Bengaluru, Gurugram, Pune, Mumbai and even Noida, saw higher escalation in rentals due to rising demand.