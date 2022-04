Home sales were at a record high in the fourth quarter of FY22 since 2015, with around 99,550 units sold across top seven cities, up 71% year-on-year from 58,290 units in the January-March period of 2021, according to Anarock Property Consultants.

Sequentially, it was up 10% from 90,860 units sold in the December quarter.

National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounted for more than 48% of the total sales in the seven cities, with NCR leading the way with over 114% growth from a year-ago.

New launches across the top seven cities rose 43% year-on-year from 62,130 units in Q1 2021 to over 89,150 units in Q1 2022. But there was a sequential decline from 73,770 units in the December quarter. MMR and Hyderabad accounted for 51% of the total new launches.

