Home sales in Jan-Mar touch a record high at 99,550 units

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounted for more than 48% of the total sales in the seven cities, with NCR leading the way with over 114% growth from a year-ago.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Home sales were at a record high in the fourth quarter of FY22 since 2015, with around 99,550 units sold across top seven cities, up 71% year-on-year from 58,290 units in the January-March period of 2021, according to Anarock Property Consultants.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Home sales were at a record high in the fourth quarter of FY22 since 2015, with around 99,550 units sold across top seven cities, up 71% year-on-year from 58,290 units in the January-March period of 2021, according to Anarock Property Consultants.
Sequentially, it was up 10% from 90,860 units sold in the December quarter.
Sequentially, it was up 10% from 90,860 units sold in the December quarter.
National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounted for more than 48% of the total sales in the seven cities, with NCR leading the way with over 114% growth from a year-ago.
National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounted for more than 48% of the total sales in the seven cities, with NCR leading the way with over 114% growth from a year-ago.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
New launches across the top seven cities rose 43% year-on-year from 62,130 units in Q1 2021 to over 89,150 units in Q1 2022. But there was a sequential decline from 73,770 units in the December quarter. MMR and Hyderabad accounted for 51% of the total new launches.
New launches across the top seven cities rose 43% year-on-year from 62,130 units in Q1 2021 to over 89,150 units in Q1 2022. But there was a sequential decline from 73,770 units in the December quarter. MMR and Hyderabad accounted for 51% of the total new launches.