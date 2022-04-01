Home sales in Jan-March surge to 99,550 units, highest since 2015

“The bull run in the housing market continued in the March quarter of 2022, with around 10% quarter-on-quarter and 71% year-on-year growth in sales, thus recording all-time high quarterly sales since 2015," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group. "The impact of the third wave of covid-19 was significantly lower than of the preceding two waves. The unrelenting appetite for homeownership amid the pandemic has coupled with a growing certainty of impending price rises to speed up housing sales velocity."