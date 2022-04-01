Home sales in Jan-March surge to 99,550 units, highest since 2015

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The bull run in the housing market continued in the March quarter of 2022, with around 10% quarter-on-quarter and 71% year-on-year growth in sales, thus recording all-time high quarterly sales since 2015
BENGALURU: Home sales during January-March across India's top seven cities rose 99,550 units, the highest since 2015.
Sales surged 71% year-on-year from 58,290 units sold in the January-March quarter of 2021, according to Anarock Property Consultants. The December quarter had recorded sales of 90,860 units.
Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and National Capital Region (NCR) accounted for over 48% of total sales in the seven cities, with those in NCR rising more than 114%.
New launches across the top seven cities rose 43% to over 89,150 units in the January quarter of 2022. However, launches were lower than the October-December number of 73,770 units.
MMR and Hyderabad saw maximum new supply, accounting for 51% of the total new launches across the cities. Mumbai and Hyderabad saw 59% and 71% year-on-year increase in new supply, respectively.
Despite significant number of fresh project launches in the March and the preceding previous quarters, unsold inventory in the top cities saw a 2% year-on-year decline to around 6.28 lakh units as of end of March.
“The bull run in the housing market continued in the March quarter of 2022, with around 10% quarter-on-quarter and 71% year-on-year growth in sales, thus recording all-time high quarterly sales since 2015," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group. "The impact of the third wave of covid-19 was significantly lower than of the preceding two waves. The unrelenting appetite for homeownership amid the pandemic has coupled with a growing certainty of impending price rises to speed up housing sales velocity."
