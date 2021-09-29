Home sales, launches see big jump in June-September: Anarock

“IT/ITeS continues to drive the bulk of housing demand in the top 7 cities. In Q3 2021, significantly improved job security and robust hiring in the IT/ITeS and financial sectors piggybacked on record-low home loan rates and growing homeownership sentiment. The ongoing WFH culture continues to influence residential sentiment on two major fronts - overall housing demand and unit sizes. The fast-paced vaccination drive is an added sentiment booster, especially in terms of increased site visits," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group.