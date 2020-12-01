Home sales need more  than  a  virus scare to recover

In recent years, homebuyers have started preferring ready homes given the massive delays that projects across cities have suffered. That trend is likely to continue. Mumbai-based Lodha Group said it has clocked ₹1,000 crore of sales in October alone, led by ready homes. Bengaluru developers said 60-65% of customers still prefer homes that are either ready or would be completed in six months, to avoid risks and delays. In the post-covid scenario, sales are being led by buyers either moving out of rented homes or looking at slightly larger places as both work-from-home and online classes have to be accommodated.