Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Home sales rise 12% sequentially in Jan-Mar quarter: report

Home sales rise 12% sequentially in Jan-Mar quarter: report

Premium
On the supply side, a total of 53,037 units were launched across the country during Jan-Mar. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 04:46 PM IST Staff Writer

  • On the supply side, a total of 53,037 units were launched across the country during the three-month period. No extraordinary upwards movement was seen in average prices of property in the primary or new homes market

NEW DELHI: Measures taken by Centre and state governments to boost buyers' confidence have started to show positive results. Home sales across eight prime residential markets in India witnessed a 12% sequential rise in the January-March quarter of calendar year 2021 or CY21, according to a report by PropTiger.com.

NEW DELHI: Measures taken by Centre and state governments to boost buyers' confidence have started to show positive results. Home sales across eight prime residential markets in India witnessed a 12% sequential rise in the January-March quarter of calendar year 2021 or CY21, according to a report by PropTiger.com.

Developers sold a total of 66,176 homes during the period, helped by stamp duty and circle rate reductions, as announced by state governments like Maharashtra.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Developers sold a total of 66,176 homes during the period, helped by stamp duty and circle rate reductions, as announced by state governments like Maharashtra.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | How India’s banking model has changed

However, on a year-on-year basis, sales declined 5%.

View Full Image
Home sales across top cities.
Click on the image to enlarge

"The residential real estate market in the country is seeing a positive momentum on the back of various measures taken by the centre and state governments, the RBI and the entire banking system (as demonstrated in home loan rate reductions)," said Dhruv Agarwala, group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com, in a statement.

Another reason behind the pick-up in sales was affordability, a combination of property prices and lending rates. “Though the recent surge in covid-19 infections concentrated in a few markets is a concern, we expect the residential market recovery to continue," said Agarwala.

On the supply side, a total of 53,037 units were launched across the country during the three-month period. According to the report, no extraordinary upwards movement was seen in average prices of property in the primary or new homes market. While annual growth remained largely flat or in low single digits in most markets, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad stood out with 5% annual growth in average rates of property.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Drugmakers come together to modernize India's pharma infrastructure

2 min read . 04:50 PM IST
Premium

Night curfew imposed in Noida, Ghaziabad: What is allowed, what is not?

1 min read . 04:44 PM IST
Premium

India seeks US help as China-backed hacks threaten military

1 min read . 04:41 PM IST
Premium

SC dismisses pleas challenging Bombay HC order of CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

1 min read . 04:35 PM IST

(Do you have personal finance queries? Send them to mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.