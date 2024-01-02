Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will hold a meeting with the representatives of All India Transport Congress (AITC) in New Delhi at 7 p.m. on Tuesday amid a nationwide strike of drivers and truckers against the stringent hit-and-run provision under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, news agency ANI reported.

Why truck drivers across states are protesting?

Earlier, the hit-and-run cases were filed under various sections of the IPC, with a maximum punishment of two years.

However, under the revised Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the offence attracts a punishment of up to 10 years for drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration. As per the new law, the hit-and-run cases can attract a 10-year jail term and a fine of ₹7 lakh.

The protesting truck drivers are against this change. They are claiming that the changed provision would prove draconian for them and discourage more people from choosing their profession as a way to earn livelihoods.

The All India Transporters' Welfare Association (AITWA), the largest trade body representing the transportation and logistics sector, in a statement said, “We have reached out to the Home Ministry, Transport Ministry and other concerned departments but there is no clarity on certain burning issues which are likely to increase the spread of the agitation."

"We at AITWA understand that the law has several benefits but the few negative points will lead to immense on-ground harassment, extortion, unnecessary detention and judicial consequences," the statement read.

The truckers' union further informed that bus drivers are also joining the strike against the new laws.

“It is informed that various bus drivers are also joining the movement to highlight the difficulties which are likely to occur due to the laws towards motorists," the AITWA added.

According to an ANI report, private transport operators have claimed that the law discourages drivers and may lead to unjust punishments. They also claim that the drivers could be subject to mob violence when they attempt to transport the injured to hospitals and demand the repeal of the law, the report added.

What are the demands of the striking truck drivers?

The AITWA is asking for a joint committee to review the stringent provisions so that drivers should not face any harsh action.

“It is currently important that a joint committee is formed to review how drivers shall be given the confidence that no harsh action can be initiated,’ AITWA said.

What is the impact of the strike?

Since Monday (January 1), the protesting truck drivers have blockaded roads and highways in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa and Rajasthan. This has affected vehicle movement and fuel supply.