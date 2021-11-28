Home secretary reviews covid-19 situation in wake of Omicron virus

The imperative that all international travellers travelling from and transiting through these countries which are part of the “at risk" Country Category of international travellers coming to India and also including all other ‘at risk’ countries indicated in the revised Guidelines for International Arrivals issued by this Ministry dated 11th November 2021, are subjected to rigorous screening and testing, as per MoHFW Guidelines was suggested. The contacts of these international travellers are also to be closely tracked and tested as per MoHFW guidelines, the government said.