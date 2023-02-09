Home textile exports set to fall 16-18% in FY23: Report
After hitting the peak in Q2 FY22, exports started plateauing with a sharp surge in commodity inflation and a global recessionary trend disrupting growth
New Delhi: Home textile exports from India are expected to fall 16-18% year-on-year in FY23 with a slowdown in demand, especially from the US and Europe, and increase in material and logistic costs, according to a report by Care Edge Ratings.
