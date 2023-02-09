Home textile exports set to fall 16-18% in FY23: Report

“CareEdge expects a 16-18% degrowth in home textile export in FY23, impacted by the recessionary trend in Europe and cut down on non-essential expenses in the US amid high inflation. While the depreciating rupee against the dollar and China+1 policy across the globe restricts turnover fall for Indian home textile players, margins would contract by 400-500 bps due to lower operating leverage given lower capacity utilization,“ said Arti Roy, Associate Director.