Homebuyer’s association, Forum for People’s Collective Efforts, has written to the housing ministry seeking steps to implement the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act (RERA), 2016 in West Bengal.

The state has enacted its own law, West Bengal Housing Industry Regulation Act, 2017 (WBHIRA), which was held unconstitutional in a judgement passed by the Supreme Court on 4 May.

“It is imperative for the state of West Bengal to take immediate necessary steps to implement the decision of the Supreme court and constitute the Regulatory authority, Appellate Tribunal and Adjudicating officer and also to make subordinate rules... for details project/agent information under the Act, in the letter and spirit as envisaged by RERA," wrote Abhay Upadhyay, the president and member, Central Advisory Council, RERA in a letter to Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The official website of WBHIRA does have the 4 May notice. It says, “The online hearing which was scheduled to be held on 06 May 2021 and 07 May 2021 and subsequent dates are adjourned, until further order."

The association has said such indefinite adjournment was causing immense hardship to homebuyers and those considering filing fresh cases have nowhere to go.













