Homebuyers urge housing ministry to implement RERA in West Bengal

“It is imperative for the state of West Bengal to take immediate necessary steps to implement the decision of the Supreme court and constitute the Regulatory authority, Appellate Tribunal and Adjudicating officer and also to make subordinate rules... for details project/agent information under the Act, in the letter and spirit as envisaged by RERA," wrote Abhay Upadhyay, the president and member, Central Advisory Council, RERA in a letter to Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.