'Homemakers are nation builders': SC sets ₹30,000 monthly income in motor accident claims

The Supreme Court of India observed in a ruling on Thursday that "housewives contribute to the household" and that the word ‘homemaker’ should be recognised as ‘nation builder'.

The court made the remark while saying that loss of a wife's domestic care should be monetised at a minimum of ₹30,000 per month.

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What was the case? The Supreme Court's judgment came on an appeal relating to a motor accident claim in Punjab, where a woman died in a road accident on 25 November 2001.

The husband and three children of the deceased approached the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal seeking compensation, which granted them ₹2.42 lakh.

Being aggrieved, the claimants approached the high court seeking an enhancement of the amount. The high court enhanced the compensation to ₹8.43 lakh along with 7.5 per cent interest.

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Still dissatisfied, the claimants approached the Supreme Court.

What did SC say? A bench of Justices Sanjoy Karol and NK Singh passed the order, giving additional compensation to the man for the loss of his wife in the motor vehicle accident case.

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The Supreme Court also held that the loss of domestic care provided by a homemaker constitutes a distinct and compensable head of damages in motor accident claims, while quantifying the value of such domestic services at a minimum of Rs. 30,000 per month.

According to Bar and Bench, the court said, “The role of a homemaker is as important as that of a family member whose income is tangible as a source of livelihood for the family.”

"We are also of the view that the housewife contributes to the growth of the human being and the nation. The homemaker builds nation," the Supreme Court said.

"So we have laid down the principles, and as a nation builder, we have housewife, we have quantified the amount that the loss of domestic care monthly-income minimum in any event would be 30,000 per month," the bench was quoted by PTI as saying.

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Justice Karol said that "loss of domestic care" would be a ground in addition to the heads of damages recognised by the Supreme Court in Pranay Sethi judgment for awarding compensation in motor accident claims.

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As per the report, the Supreme Court said it is ironic to describe a homemaker as dependent on earning members when, in reality, the household's functioning depends substantially on the homemaker.

"We only hope and trust that the word homemaker will now acquire the acronym of nation builder," Justice Karol said, as per Live Law.

"The earning members are in fact solely dependent on the homemaker, but alas, this reality does not receive the acknowledgement it deserves. Efforts have been made across fields to some success, but yet undeniably, the road is still long," the bench said.

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Voicing concern over the delay in cases of motor accident compensation claims, the Supreme Court said such matters should be decided within one year.

(With inputs from PTI)

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