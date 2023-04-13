Homesfy Realty, India's first listed real estate brokerage posts a 32% jump in FY23 pre-sales of over ₹1,787 Cr2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 02:53 PM IST
- Homesfy Realty Ltd., India's first publicly traded brokerage, achieved its highest annual result to date.
Homesfy Realty Ltd., India's first publicly traded brokerage, achieved its highest annual result to date. The nation's premier technologically advanced real estate brokerage notified NSE Emerge that its pre-sales value for Q4-FY23 grew by 51% over Q3-FY23, totalling 599 Crores, and by 15% over Q4-FY22. This is especially noteworthy in view of the challenging global economy and the growing price of loans on the domestic market.
