Homesfy Realty, India's first listed real estate brokerage posts a 32% jump in FY23 pre-sales of over 1,787 Cr

With a growth of 7.5% above the price of ₹84 Lacs from the previous year, the average unit price for FY23 was ₹91 Lacs. In comparison to FY22, Bangalore's and Mumbai's sales volumes rose by 37% and 42%, respectively. Among the top developers in FY23 were Lodha, Runwal Group, Prestige, Godrej, and L&T, which made considerable contributions to the high sales value and volume growth. Bangalore contributed 20%, followed by the Mumbai region with around 70% of the overall sales volume. Our broker aggregation platform, mymagnet.io, contributed pre-sales value worth ₹222 Crore, up 53% from ₹145 Crore, whereas a 51% growth rate to ₹47.38 Crore was reported as cash flow from collections.