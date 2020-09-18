The Rajya Sabha on Friday passed Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha on September 14. The Bill, which is now an Act, proposes amendments to the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973. It will replace the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, promulgated on April 24.

The Bill seeks to further extend the time to form the Central Council of Homeopathy by a year, after exhausting two years for the purpose.

The council was required to be reconstituted within a year from the date of its supersession. This provision was amended in 2019 to require the reconstitution of the council in two years. In the interim period, the Centre constituted a board of governors to exercise the powers of the council. The Bill seeks to amend the Act to increase the period for the supersession of the council from two to three years.

Commenting on the Bill, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan told in the Rajya Sabha, "The government is committed to ensuring that all kinds of medicines are available to the citizens."

"We also have the National Digital Mission. New medical institutes are opening under which there are blocks dealing with Indian medicines," he added.

The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was also passed in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The Bill amends the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. The Act provides for the constitution of a central council, which regulates the education and practice of the Indian medicine system (including ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy).

The bill replaces an ordinance promulgated on April 24. The proposed legislation provides that the central council will stand superseded from April 24 (the date of promulgation of the ordinance).

The council will be reconstituted within a year from the date of its supersession. In the interim period, the Centre will constitute a board of governors, which will exercise the powers of the council.

