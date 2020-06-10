Honda global operations hit by cyberattack

Based on samples posted online, experts at Malwarebytes Labs, a cybersecurity firm, believe the network disruption at Honda is linked to the EKANS/SNAKE ransomware. According to Malwarebytes' threat intelligence team, a researcher shared samples of ransomware that supposedly was aimed at Honda. Analysis of the code revealed that when the malware executes, it will try to resolve to a hardcoded hostname (mds.honda.com). Without which the file encryption will not begin.