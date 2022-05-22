An auto driver from Odisha's Ganjam district has won accolades for returning a gold necklace worth around ₹1.6 lakh to his passenger who had accidentally left in his three-wheeler a few days ago.

Pankaj Behera (35) found the ornament weighing around 30 gm underneath the passenger seat while cleaning his vehicle on Friday.

The autorickshaw driver had ferried the 30-year-old woman and her family members from New Bus Stand to Gopalpur on Wednesday. And, during that time, the gold necklace would have accidentally fallen in the auto.

After reaching home, the passenger realized her necklace was missing. She immediately called Behara. Behera, found the ornament weighing around 30 gm underneath the passenger seat. Thereafter he informed the police and the woman's family.

The auto rickshaw driver handed it over to the woman at New Bus Stand Police Outpost on Saturday in the presence of law enforcers and some members of the local auto drivers' association.

Narayan Swain, the office in charge of the police outpost appreciated the honesty of the driver.