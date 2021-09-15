1 min read.Updated: 15 Sep 2021, 06:51 PM ISTLivemint
The fresh application seeks to restrain him from creating third party rights on immovable and movable assets owned by him or his companies in UAE
The Delhi Court has issued notice to Bollywood singer-actor 'Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) on a fresh application filed by his wife Shalini Talwar, seeking to restrain him from creating third party rights on immovable and movable assets owned by him or his companies in UAE, according to news agency ANI.
Honey Singh is facing domestic violence charges by his wife. Earlier this month, Singh physically appeared before the Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, which listed the matter for September 28.