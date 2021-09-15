The Delhi Court has issued notice to Bollywood singer-actor 'Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) on a fresh application filed by his wife Shalini Talwar, seeking to restrain him from creating third party rights on immovable and movable assets owned by him or his companies in UAE, according to news agency ANI.

Honey Singh is facing domestic violence charges by his wife. Earlier this month, Singh physically appeared before the Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, which listed the matter for September 28.

Singh's wife has filed the under "the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act".

The singer also moved an application seeking that the case filed against him be heard in-camera.

Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh called Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar to her chamber and counselled them for long.

In the last hearing, the court had pulled up the singer for failing to appear before it and gave him final warning. “No one is above the law," the judge had said.

Talwar has filed the domestic violence case against her singer-actor husband and sought ₹20 crore as compensation from him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Singh and Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011.

In her plea, Talwar has described how she was allegedly assaulted by Singh over the last ten years of their marriage. She also alleged that Honey Singh cheated on her.

Talwar claimed that Singh and his family broke her mentally and emotionally to an extent that she almost started identifying herself as a "farm animal".

Advocate Sandeep Kapur appeared for Talwar in the case, while advocate Rebecca John represented Singh.

(With inputs from agencies)

