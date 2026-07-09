Honeymoon coach: Railways responds to viral video of first AC cabin decorated with balloons, flowers — 'Serious lapse'

A honeymoon coach had gone viral after a video purportedly showed the first AC cabin of Indian Railways' train heavily decorated with balloons and flowers. Authorities recently responded to the viral video and alleged that the makeover was ‘unauthorised’ and a ‘serious lapse.’
South Central Railway issued a statement on X on Wednesday over the issue relating to Nandigram Express train coach. “A couple travelling in Train No. 11002 Nandigram Express on 6th July, 2026 had privately engaged a decorator online to decorate their 1st AC coupe. The decorator's entry into the coach at Jalna station was unauthorized and is viewed as a serious lapse,” the statement said condemning it as a serious violation.
Asserting that strict action has been taken in the case, it added, “The concerned staff member has been placed under suspension, and a detailed departmental inquiry has been ordered. Appropriate action will be taken based on the inquiry findings.”
Central Railway further mentioned that the decorator has been booked under the extant provisions of the Railway Act for unauthorised entry into the train, travelling without a ticket and indulging in trespassing.