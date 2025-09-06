Honeymoon murder case: 790-page chargesheet filed against key accused Sonam. What does it say?

The Meghalaya Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a 790-page chargesheet in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, formally accusing his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, her lover Raj Kushwaha, and three others of murder.

The chargesheet was submitted to the Judicial Magistrate First Class at the Sohra Sub-Division court. All five accused-Sonam, Raj, Akash Rajput, Anand Kurmi, and Vishal Singh Chauhan- have been arrested and remain in judicial custody. They are accused of plotting and executing Raja's murder during a honeymoon trip on May 23.

The charges include murder (Section 103[I]), destruction of evidence (Section 238[a]), and criminal conspiracy (Section 61[2]) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Along with the chargesheet, substantial material evidence and enclosures have also been filed in the court. The police have named Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Ashish Singh Rajput, and Aanand Kurmi as key accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case and have been booked under the 103 (1) 238 (a)/ 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“On 21.05.2025, Shri Raja Raghuwanshi and his wife Santi. Sonam Raghuvanshi of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, came to Shillong for their Honeymoon Trip and then went on to Sohra. On 26.05.2025, the couple were reportedly missing from Sohra. Accordingly, a search operation was launched immediately to find the duo,” the press release from Meghalaya police stated.

“After several days of intensive search by Sohra Police, SOT, NDRF. SDRF, trekking groups and local people from surrounding villages, a body was found on 02.06.2025, identified to be of (L) Raja Raghuvanshi from a deep gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim, Umblai near Wei Sawdong, Sohra. In this connection, Sohra PS Case No. 07/2025 u/s 103(1)/238(a)/309(6)/3(6) of BNS Act was registered,” the press release added.

“A 790 page charge sheet against the arrested accused along with substantial material evidence and enclosures has been filed in the court of the Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Sohra Sub-Division Court today,” the press release said.

Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was discovered in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2. His wife, Sonam, was later located near a roadside dhaba along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. The couple, both from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, had gone missing while on their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

The case, involving the killing of the Indore-based businessman, had gained national attention earlier this year.