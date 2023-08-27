Honey-trapped Bihar man arrested for sharing classified inputs with Pakistani agent1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 08:51 AM IST
Kolkata Police arrested a man for sharing classified data on India's defence sector with an alleged Pakistani agent. The STF asserted that the individual under suspicion was involved in covertly sending pictures and videos of locations from different Indian cities and defence facilities.
The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested an individual hailing from Bihar on allegations of sharing classified data concerning India's defence sector and critical installations with an alleged Pakistani intelligence agent.
