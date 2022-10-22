Jailed Sena Bhawan employee is still in shock that the woman he loves is a Pakistani agent and he was framed by her to divulge sensitive information.

Apparently, 31-year-old Ravi Prakash Meena, a class-4 employee at the Sena Bhawan in Delhi, was "madly in love" with the agent who befriended him on Facebook. The Pakistani agent, who went by the name Anjali Tiwari, posed as an Indian Army officer posted in West Bengal.

“Even after his arrest, and looking at the evidence, Kumar could not believe that the woman was a Pakistani agent," the officer who is handling Meena's case informed.

Meena was arrested earlier this month from Sapotara in Rajasthan. Umesh Mishra, Director General of Police (Intelligence), Rajasthan, said that Meena was sharing confidential and strategic information about the army with her.

He was providing information to the agent through social media in exchange for money which was deposited in his bank account, Mishra had said, adding that he has been charged under the Official Secrets Act.

Since 2017, the state police have arrested 35 persons with similar charges

Of the 35 people, including civilians and security personnel, six were arrested in 2017, as many in 2019, five in 2020, eight in 2021 and 10 so far this year, according to Rajasthan Police data.

"In earlier, cases people provided confidential and strategic information in exchange for money. But, now, it is being seen that people are being honey trapped, emotionally blacked-mailed and then asked for information in exchange for money," DGP (Intelligence) Mishra told PTI.

He said that among those arrested are civilians and security personnel.

In total, 26 cases have been registered since 2017 against the 35 arrested people, who include 10 security personnel and 25 civilians, according to police data.

The trend of first honey trapping and then getting information against financial exchanges, seems to have become a preferred modus operandi of Pakistani agents since 2019, the intelligence officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

(With inputs from agencies)