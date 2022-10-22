Honeytrapped Sena Bhawan staff jailed, yet ‘in love’ with Pakistani agent. Here's what happened2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 05:48 PM IST
Ravi Prakash Meena, Sena Bhawan employee, was madly in love with the agent who befriended him on Facebook
Ravi Prakash Meena, Sena Bhawan employee, was madly in love with the agent who befriended him on Facebook
Jailed Sena Bhawan employee is still in shock that the woman he loves is a Pakistani agent and he was framed by her to divulge sensitive information.