Honeywell sets up critical care centre for COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru

The technology company said in a statement that it has also donated 200 oxygen concentrators, N95 respirators, and PPE kits to the Government for distribution in the State

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru: Honeywell on Friday announced that it has established a critical care centre at Bowring Hospital here to treat COVID-19 patients in the city.

Bengaluru: Honeywell on Friday announced that it has established a critical care centre at Bowring Hospital here to treat COVID-19 patients in the city.

The 10-bed ICU centre at Bowring Hospital features necessary equipment to support critical COVID-19 patients, it was stated.

"Honeywell is committed to helping the country deal with this humanitarian crisis and has pledged USD 3 million since the start of the pandemic for COVID relief," said Akshay Bellare, President, Honeywell India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another 10-bed ICU facility, similar to the one in Bengaluru, is planned in Mumbai, the company added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}