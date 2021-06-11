Honeywell sets up critical care centre for COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 10-bed ICU centre at Bowring Hospital features necessary equipment to support critical COVID-19 patients, it was stated.
"Honeywell is committed to helping the country deal with this humanitarian crisis and has pledged USD 3 million since the start of the pandemic for COVID relief," said Akshay Bellare, President, Honeywell India.
Another 10-bed ICU facility, similar to the one in Bengaluru, is planned in Mumbai, the company added.
