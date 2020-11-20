This is the fifth time Air India's flights from India have been banned by the Hong Kong government

Hong Kong bans Air India flights for 5th time as passengers test COVID positive

Passengers from India can arrive in Hong Kong only if they have a COVID-19 negative certificate from a test done within 72 hours prior to the journey, according to rules issued by the Hong Kong government in July