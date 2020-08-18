Hong Kong bans Air India flights for two weeks alleging poor covid testing

New Delhi: National carrier Air India Limited has been banned from flying to Hong Kong for a fortnight for allegedly carrying too many covid-19 infected passengers, according to media reports from the South East Asian nation.

The Hong Kong government has moved to suspend Air India flights for two weeks-- 18 August to 31 August-- by invoking the Prevention and Control of Disease (Regulation of Cross-boundary Conveyances and Travellers) Regulation, said South China Morning Post quoting government sources.

The Hong Kong government has acted after linking 11 covid-19 cases on an Air India flight from Delhi on 14 August to poor pre-flight testing for the virus, the report said adding that Hong Kong officials have invoked an emergency public health regulation to penalise an airline for this offence for the first time.

When contacted, an Air India spokesperson didn't offer comments.

However, a senior Air India official confirmed that few flights to Hong Kong scheduled for coming days have been cancelled.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated