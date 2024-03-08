Hong Kong issues new national security law bill with tougher jail terms
The bill includes sentences of up to life imprisonment for treason, insurrection and sabotage, 20 years for espionage and 10 years for crimes linked to state secrets and sedition
Hong Kong on Friday published its draft of a new national security law, a document some lawyers said broadened what could be considered sedition and state secrets, with tougher penalties for any one convicted of those crimes and several others.
