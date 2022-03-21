Hong Kong to lift flight ban from India and eight other countries. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hong Kong will remove the ban on flights from nine countries starting from next month – Australia, Canada, France, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain and the United States.
Hong Kong will lift a ban on flights from nine countries including India from next month, and cut the time incoming travelers need to spend in hotel quarantine in half provided they test negative, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Monday.
Hong Kong will remove the ban on flights from nine countries starting from next month – Australia, Canada, France, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain and the United States.
During a press conference, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said,"The circuit-breaker ... is inopportune now." The flight ban in Hong Kong from other countries is known as a "circuit breaker" to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the country.
Here are the list of other relaxations announced by Hong Kong:
Hotel quarantine for arrivals could be cut to seven days from 14 days if residents tested negative.
Schools would resume face to face classes from April 19, after the Easter holidays while public venues including sports facilities would also reopen from April 21.
In the second phase of lifting domestic curbs, other venues including bars and sports facilities will reopen, with a maximum headcount of eight people per table, with longer opening times. In phase three, most restrictions will removed and only mask and vaccination requirements will remain in place.
Meanwhile, plans for compulsory mass testing for the entire city will be put on pause, Lam said, citing challenges and the stress it would cause. Mass testing needs to be conducted at the start or near the end of a Covid outbreak in order to help eliminate transmission, she said.
Hong Kong's border has effectively been shut since 2020 with very few flights able to land and hardly any passengers alowed to transit, effectively isolating a city that had built a reputation as a global financial hub.
