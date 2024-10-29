Honoured by Nitin Gadkari, threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Meet 10-year-old ’Baal Sant’ Abhinav Arora

Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old self-proclaimed 'Bal Sant Baba' from Delhi, has reportedly received death threats from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, raising concerns for his safety. His family disclosed this alarming news on Monday, with his mother, Jyoti Arora, expressing their bewilderment at the situation.

Abhinav Arora Family’s Plea: “He’s Just a Devotee” In a statement to ANI, Jyoti Arora emphasised, "Efforts are being made to escalate our situation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats... He has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much."

Abhinav Arora: A Young Spiritual Leader in Controversy Abhinav has gained significant attention as a spiritual content creator, claiming that his spiritual awakening began at the tender age of three. Recently, he became embroiled in controversy after dancing during a religious procession, which attracted criticism from prominent Hindu leader Swami Rambhadracharya.

The revered guru reprimanded Abhinav Arora, questioning his decorum and sparking a heated debate regarding the young boy's spiritual authenticity and intentions.

Who is Abhinav Arora? At just 10 years old, Abhinav has established himself as a notable figure in the realm of spiritual influence, boasting over 950,000 followers on Instagram.

'Bal Sant Baba' shares captivating content that highlights Hindu festival celebrations, scripture recitations, and interactions with esteemed religious personalities.

Honoured as India’s Youngest Spiritual Orator by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Abhinav is the son of entrepreneur and TEDx speaker Tarun Raj Arora.

Also Read | Gulzar, Rambhadracharya selected for Jnanpith Award