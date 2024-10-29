Honoured by Nitin Gadkari, threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Meet 10-year-old ’Baal Sant’ Abhinav Arora

Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old self-proclaimed 'Bal Sant Baba' from Delhi, has reportedly received death threats from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, raising concerns for his safety. His family disclosed this alarming news on Monday, with his mother, Jyoti Arora, expressing their bewilderment at the situation.
In a statement to ANI, Jyoti Arora emphasised, "Efforts are being made to escalate our situation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats... He has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much."
Abhinav has gained significant attention as a spiritual content creator, claiming that his spiritual awakening began at the tender age of three. Recently, he became embroiled in controversy after dancing during a religious procession, which attracted criticism from prominent Hindu leader Swami Rambhadracharya.
The revered guru reprimanded Abhinav Arora, questioning his decorum and sparking a heated debate regarding the young boy's spiritual authenticity and intentions.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess