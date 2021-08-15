India's first-ever gold medallist in track and field in the Olympics, Neeraj Chopra, said it was an honour for him to attend the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

Olympians at the Tokyo Olympics including Neeraj, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu along with two officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) attended the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

"It was an honour to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort today. As an athlete and a soldier, my heart is full of emotion when I see the national flag flying high. Jai Hind," Neeraj Chopra tweeted.

Indian men's hockey player Mandeep Singh said he witnessed the best Independence Day celebrations on Sunday.

"Special day to remember witnessed the best Independence Day celebration," Mandeep tweeted.

Star boxer Maty Kom extended greeting from the Red Fort to her fans and followers.

"My warm greetings to all on the occasion of 75th Independence Day," Mary Kom tweeted.

Sprinter Dutee Chand shared a picture from the event and said it is always a pride to stand near the National Flag.

"It always a pride to stand near to National Flag. Today is very memorable day for me as I am at Redfort attending the 75th Independence Day of India with Honorable PM and all esteemed Guests. Wish you all Happy Independence Day," Dutee Chand tweeted.

PM Modi in his Independence Day Speech applauded the Indian contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired the future generation.

"The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations," PM Modi said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Around 240 Olympians, support staff, and SAI and sports federation officials were invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts.

"The young generation made India proud at the Olympics. Those athletes are present here today," Modi said and then requested everyone assembled at the function and people across the country to applaud the achievers of the Tokyo Games.

He himself began applauding the athletes and the gathering joined him.

"We can be proud of the fact they have not only won our hearts but inspired the youth of this country," Modi said.

The India men's hockey team won a bronze after 41 years while the women's side reached the semifinals, exceeding the expectations.

Star shuttler PV Sindhu claimed a bronze this time to add to the silver she won in 2016 Rio Games and become only the second Indian and first woman to win two Olympic medals.

Ravi Dahiya won a silver and Bajrang Punia a bronze as wrestlers matched the show of 2012 London Games where Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt had won a silver and bronze medal respectively.

With a bronze medal, boxer Lovlina Borgohain ensured that the boxing contingent does not return empty-handed from Tokyo Olympics after favourites Mary Kom and Amit Panghal suffered shock early exits.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu lived up to the expectations by winning a silver on the opening day of the competition.

