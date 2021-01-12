Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Hooch tragedy in MP: 10 dead, several sick after consuming spurious liquor
Picture for representational purpose.

Hooch tragedy in MP: 10 dead, several sick after consuming spurious liquor

1 min read . 12:21 PM IST ANI

  • '10 people dead, 5 ill after consuming poisonous liquor,' said Morena Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania
  • On Monday night about ten people died from Manpur and Pahawali villages died after consuming suspected spurious liquor

Morena: At least ten people died and several others fell sick after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.

Morena: At least ten people died and several others fell sick after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.

"10 people dead, 5 ill after consuming poisonous liquor, "said Morena Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Toyota withdraws lockout in Bidadi factory

2 min read . 01:30 PM IST

Farm laws: Supreme Court to form committee, seeks cooperation of farmers' unions

2 min read . 01:16 PM IST

Responsibility of youth to make India self-reliant: PM Modi

1 min read . 12:57 PM IST

Another Chinese city goes into lockdown amid new COVID-19 threat

2 min read . 12:56 PM IST

"10 people dead, 5 ill after consuming poisonous liquor, "said Morena Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Toyota withdraws lockout in Bidadi factory

2 min read . 01:30 PM IST

Farm laws: Supreme Court to form committee, seeks cooperation of farmers' unions

2 min read . 01:16 PM IST

Responsibility of youth to make India self-reliant: PM Modi

1 min read . 12:57 PM IST

Another Chinese city goes into lockdown amid new COVID-19 threat

2 min read . 12:56 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Amid questions being raised on the availability of toxic liquor in the area, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "I'm deeply saddened by this incident. SHO has been suspended immediately. Senior officials have reached the site and a team will investigate the matter. Accused won't be spared."

Also Read | How plant meat is coming of age in India

Manoj Sharma, Inspector General of Chambal range informed "It has not yet been established that the liquor was poisonous. We are investigating the details of the consumed liquor with the assistance of the district administration. The reason of death will be established only after the post-mortem report comes."

On Monday night about ten people died from Manpur and Pahawali villages died after consuming suspected spurious liquor.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.