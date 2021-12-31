NEW DELHI : Anand Mahindra on Friday tweeted an encouraging and inspiring message to convey his New Year wishes.

He shared a picture where a man is seen pushing a cart while a small boy boarding the cart is studying.

He attributed this image to ‘Hope, Hard Work and Optimism', connotating these three to the essence of why we live'.

And here’s my favourite photo of the year. Apologies, I don’t know who took it so cannot acknowledge the photographer. It showed up in my inbox. Hope, Hard Work, Optimism. The essence of why we live…Once again, have a fulfilling New Year. pic.twitter.com/TwucYZruQA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 31, 2021

"And here’s my favourite photo of the year. Apologies, I don’t know who took it so cannot acknowledge the photographer. It showed up in my inbox. Hope, Hard Work, Optimism. The essence of why we live…Once again, have a fulfilling New Year," Mahindra wrote.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.