NEW DELHI: The UK expects the Indian government to provide an ecosystem that is friendly to foreign investors and quick resolution of complicated tax disputes would help in that, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said on Friday.

This follows India saying it will contest a $1.2 billion arbitral award in favour of UK's Cairn Energy Plc.

“We encourage both parties to reach a swift settlement," Ellis told reporters in New Delhi in response to a question on talks between the Indian government and Cairn Energy chief executive officer Simon Thomson in New Delhi last month.

“One thing that strikes me, coming here, is that India...has huge ambitions about infrastructure for example and the transformation which needs to take place in the country that requires capital -- capital both domestic capital and foreign capital. So creating an environment where foreign capital comes to the country I think is really important. That’s a more general remark," he said.

The only option on the table for a settlement for the Indian government is making use of the Vivad se Vishwas direct tax dispute settlement scheme. Under this, the principal tax demand is to be paid while the interest and penalty are waived.

The demand raised earlier on Cairn was around Rs104 billion in taxes, plus an equal amount in penalty and interest accrued. Cairn said the Indian government has seized residual shares in Cairn India Ltd, acquired by Vedanta Resources, as well as a tax refund due to the British firm, together amounting to approximately Rs10,570 crore or $1.4 billion. As a result of international arbitration, the company secured an award of $1.2 billion plus interest and cost, which the government is preparing to contest.

Vodafone Plc, another UK-based company, is also embroiled in a similar tax dispute with the Indian government.

Ellis who presented his credentials as the UK’s new high commissioner to India recently also said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was likely to visit India shortly during which the two sides could announce the start of talks on a free trade pact.

With the UK exiting the European Union and having an independent trade policy, the two countries could look at negotiating their own pact, he said. "India has not been enthusiastic about trade deals but we see a definite shift and a desire for bilateral trade deals including with us," Ellis said.

“I think both sides will want to see from the other some indication of concrete steps towards that deal that is why .... there has been talk about an early harvest to see if we can do any initial moves which can show the seriousness on both sides," he said.

Negotiating trade deals were processes “fraught with complexity," he said but added that “we think this is a big growth area and we think we have complementary economies ...so we see on the opportunity side."

Last month, Britain’s trade secretary Elizabeth Truss was in India to discuss a possible pact with her Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal.

Ellis noted that India was among the top five investors in the UK and his country was among the top 10 investors in India.

On the extradition of embattled former liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya and diamantaire Nirav Modi on charges of fraud and money laundering, Ellis said the extradition was a mix of administrative and judicial process without giving any exact timeframe for their return to India. In both cases, UK courts had ruled that they could be extradited home but their papers were pending before the UK government.

