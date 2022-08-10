Hope political stability returns to Bihar: Prashant Kishor on JDU-RJD reunion

Hope political stability returns to Bihar: Prashant Kishor on JDU-RJD reunion1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation as the chief minister heading the NDA coalition on 9 August to Governor Phagu Chauhan.
Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation as the chief minister heading the NDA coalition on 9 August to Governor Phagu Chauhan.
With the sudden political round of events for the last couple of days taking away the sleep of politicians in Bihar, known poll strategist Prashant Kishor on 10 August hopes political stability may now return in the state.
With the sudden political round of events for the last couple of days taking away the sleep of politicians in Bihar, known poll strategist Prashant Kishor on 10 August hopes political stability may now return in the state.
Expressing his opinion over the change of events, Kishore said, "I hope political stability returns to #Bihar now. Nitish Kumar has said that he is starting a new chapter. I hope he fulfills the aspirations of the people of Bihar."
Expressing his opinion over the change of events, Kishore said, "I hope political stability returns to #Bihar now. Nitish Kumar has said that he is starting a new chapter. I hope he fulfills the aspirations of the people of Bihar."
Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Bihar's Chief Minister again on Wednesday while while Tejashwi Yadav would become the deputy CM. This will his eighth time, when Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar.
Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Bihar's Chief Minister again on Wednesday while while Tejashwi Yadav would become the deputy CM. This will his eighth time, when Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar.
In 2020, Kumar took oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time with the support of the BJP. In the elections, NDA has secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on.
In 2020, Kumar took oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time with the support of the BJP. In the elections, NDA has secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on.
Kumar ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance and rejoined hands with RJD on a day of rapidly changing political developments in Bihar. Seven parties including 164 MLAs along with independent MLA in our Mahagathbandhan, said Nitish Kumar at a joint presser with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav after meeting Bihar Governor.
Kumar ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance and rejoined hands with RJD on a day of rapidly changing political developments in Bihar. Seven parties including 164 MLAs along with independent MLA in our Mahagathbandhan, said Nitish Kumar at a joint presser with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav after meeting Bihar Governor.
Kumar submitted his resignation as the chief minister heading the NDA coalition on 9 August to Governor Phagu Chauhan. Also, submitted a list of 164 MLAs as supporters. The effective strength of the state Assembly is 242 and the magic figure is 122.
Kumar submitted his resignation as the chief minister heading the NDA coalition on 9 August to Governor Phagu Chauhan. Also, submitted a list of 164 MLAs as supporters. The effective strength of the state Assembly is 242 and the magic figure is 122.